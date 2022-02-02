Hail ruined crops in Santana and secretary talks about “minor damage”

Last Saturday, those who live in Santana didn’t win for the scare. A hailstorm, heavy showers and thunderstorms even caused the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) to issue a red warning for specific areas, such as Santana and São Jorge.

The bad weather caused damage to some crops and naturally generated some complaints from local farmers. For this reason, the regional secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Humberto Vasconcelos, was asked about the performance of the Madeiran executive and whether any inventory of the damage was being carried out.

From Diário Notícias

