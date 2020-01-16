British cyclist Brendan Fairclough, who has close to 300,000 followers on the Instagram social network, came to Madeira for a few days and eventually filmed the experience in the Region in partnership with his sponsors.

Mountain bike specialist , in the Enduro variant, Brendan Fairclough, 32, came to the island in the company of reputable international brands, such as SCOTT (83.9 thousand YouTube subscribers), which published the first in a series of four videos. ‘Dog’s Life’ is the name used in this documentary, in which producers and professionals make a point of praising Madeira for its orography and natural beauty.

Released this Thursday, the highly edited video already has close to seven thousand views.