‘Fun Zone’ red hot with Portugal’s triumph

Children and adults followed the 2022 world cup match on the giant screen set up in that space, in an initiative by DIÁRIO and Funchal City Council.

In the land of Cristiano Ronaldo, there was no lack of support for the captain of the national team, who scored the first goal of the match, already in the second half.

The goals by João Félix and Rafael Leão were also applauded.

Ghana even ‘cooled down’ in Jardim, when they tied the game in the 72nd minute, but the Portuguese soon reacted, achieving a 3-2 victory in the opening match in Qatar.

The meeting ended in a festive atmosphere at the ‘Fun Zone’ ‘mini-stadium’

