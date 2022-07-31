Self Defence for Women

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Ti Ni offers Self Defence for women in Madeira. If interested in finding out more about this please find her Facebook and Instagram links below.

https://www.facebook.com/tini.1st.defense/

https://www.instagram.com/tini.1st.defense/

Ti Ni was already involved in self-defense in her youth and attended various courses until she discovered her passion for kickboxing. She then developed 1ST DEFENSE together with Germany’s most famous bodyguard Peter Althof, who is a good friend of hers. TI Ni’s main focus is personal training, although she can also offer group courses if at least 4 people register.

 

