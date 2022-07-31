Ti Ni offers Self Defence for women in Madeira. If interested in finding out more about this please find her Facebook and Instagram links below.

Ti Ni was already involved in self-defense in her youth and attended various courses until she discovered her passion for kickboxing. She then developed 1ST DEFENSE together with Germany’s most famous bodyguard Peter Althof, who is a good friend of hers. TI Ni’s main focus is personal training, although she can also offer group courses if at least 4 people register.

