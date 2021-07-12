‘Scalding’ night predominated in the intermediate elevations of several locations on the south coast of Madeira.

In addition to the tropical minimum temperatures (above 20 degrees centigrade) in several locations on the south coast of Madeira and in Porto Moniz, much more significant were the high temperatures recorded at night in some locations covered by the network of automatic weather stations of IPMA in RAM , highlighting the 27.6 ºC recorded at 00:20 at Cancela / SRPC. A record that, curiously, has already surpassed the maximum temperature predicted for today in Funchal (27 ºC).

Also very significant were the night temperature peaks, which exceeded 25 ºC in Santa Cruz/Aeroporto, mo Pico Alto, in Monte and in Prazeres.

During the night of this Monday, July 12th, the minimum extreme temperatures varied between 15.0 ºC in Chão do Areeiro (lowest) and 21.7 ºC in Funchal Observatory (highest).

