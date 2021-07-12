The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal has just updated the general weather situation (wind and sea) for the coastline of the Archipelago, until 6 am tomorrow, Tuesday.

Thus, according to information that the Captaincy received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, the wind will blow fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong, and visibility will be good to moderate.

From Diário Notícias

Very strong winds this side of the island, looking at the airport I think the flights are going to land today. Tui Manchester has just managed to land, I bet its a bit bumpy, will keep an eye on the airport situation through the day.