Tourist dies in Levada da Serra

Tourist feels unwell and dies.

A tourist aged between 50 and 60 felt unwell this afternoon and ended up dying in Levada da Serra do Faial, in the Quatro Estradas area, in Santo da Serra.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, the man was doing this route by bicycle, together with his wife and other colleagues, but he felt unwell about three kilometers from the main road and went into respiratory arrest.

The guide began resuscitation maneuvers, while the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) and the Santa Cruz Firefighters headed to the scene. However, despite their efforts, the tourist ended up dying.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

The Santa Cruz Firefighters transported the tourist’s body to the road.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...