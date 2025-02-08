Cargo ship docked at the Port of Funchal came to unload generator

A cargo ship docked today at the Port of Funchal caused some surprise.

The situation did not go unnoticed by several Madeirans who were walking around the city centre and who questioned the fact that this ship had not gone to Caniçal, as usually happens.

According to DIÁRIO, the cargo ship ‘Eemslift Ellen’ arrived yesterday at 7:30 pm to unload a generator destined for the Paul da Serra wind farm.

However, the generator has not yet been unloaded due to rough seas, which is expected to happen today.

The ship leaves at 3 pm today.

This is a Dutch-flagged ship from 2014, prepared to transport heavy cargo.

The ship is 111.60 meters long and has a draft of 5.95 meters. Last year it suffered an accident in Denmark, having crashed into a bridge.

From Diário Notícias

