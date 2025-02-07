Dengue fever detected in Aedes Aegypti mosquito in Funchal

There are still no suspected or confirmed cases of Dengue in humans in Madeira.

The presence of the dengue virus was identified in an Aedes Aegypti mosquito captured in a trap located in the city of Funchal, the Regional Health Authority reported this Friday, February 7.

The detection was made as part of the daily monitoring activities carried out by the Regional Health Directorate.

The Regional Health Authority assures that, to date, “there are no suspected or confirmed cases of Dengue in humans in the Region”.

The entomological surveillance trap network was reinforced, in accordance with the entomological response plan, defined in conjunction with those responsible for the national Vector Surveillance Network, as safeguarded by the Regional Health Authority.

Preventing bites involves:

– Reduce body exposure by wearing long clothing;

– Avoid places with greater exposure during dawn and dusk;

– Apply suitable repellent (containing up to 10% DEET (NN-diethyl-m-toluamide) for children and between 30% and 50% DEET for adults).

From Diário Notícias

