Dengue fever detected in Aedes Aegypti mosquito in Funchal

There are still no suspected or confirmed cases of Dengue in humans in Madeira.

The presence of the dengue virus was identified in an Aedes Aegypti mosquito captured in a  trap located in the city of Funchal, the Regional Health Authority reported this Friday, February 7.

The detection was made as part of the daily monitoring activities carried out by the Regional Health Directorate.

The Regional Health Authority assures that, to date, “there are no suspected or confirmed cases of Dengue in humans in the Region”. 

The entomological surveillance trap network was reinforced, in accordance with the entomological response plan, defined in conjunction with those responsible for the national Vector Surveillance Network, as safeguarded by the Regional Health Authority.

Preventing bites involves:

– Reduce body exposure by wearing long clothing;

– Avoid places with greater exposure during dawn and dusk; 

– Apply suitable repellent (containing up to 10% DEET (NN-diethyl-m-toluamide) for children and between 30% and 50% DEET for adults).

From Diário Notícias

  1. Dengue is a viral disease spread by mosquitoes that causes fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and a rash. It’s also known as breakbone fever.
    Symptoms
    High fever
    Headache
    Vomiting
    Muscle and joint pain
    Itchy skin rash
    Minor bleeding

    Severity
    Most people have no symptoms
    In a small number of cases, dengue can develop into severe dengue, which can be fatal if left untreated
    Severe dengue can cause bleeding, low blood platelets, low blood pressure, and organ failure

    Prevention
    Get vaccinated against dengue
    Avoid mosquito bites, especially during peak feeding times
    Remove standing water from containers, tires, and other places where mosquitoes can breed

    Treatment
    Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated
    Take acetaminophen (Tylenol) to treat pain
    Get as much rest as possible
    Seek medical advice if you have symptoms while traveling

    Where it occurs
    Dengue is common in tropical and subtropical areas
    It’s the second most common cause of fever in international travelers

  2. It has happened in the past without meaning an outbreak. The only dengue fever outbreak in Madeira ocurred in 2013, with about 3000 cases but no fatalities nor severe cases.

    Infected mosquitos show up times to times. However if a mosquito bites a traveller with dengue and gets infected it still doenst count an endemic case. In order to be endemic someone who hasnt travelled needs to get infected.

