Traffic is closed on the waterfront between Praça 24 de Junho and the Onda Parque building where Pingo Doce operates.

Access to the supermarket and hotel calheta BEACH must be done from the side of Arco da Calheta.

Furthermore, the instability of the escarpment overlooking the Coast road of Calheta has already forced the postponement of the entire program planned for these days of the Municipal Festivities.

From Jornal Madeira

