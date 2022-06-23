Festivals in the Municipality of Calheta should be rescheduled for this summer

Carlos Teles does not risk an alternative date, but assumes the desire to promote the event as soon as possible.

The 2022 Calheta Municipality Festivities could take place this summer, admits the mayor.

Carlos Teles does not risk the date, because it is important to evaluate the possible possibilities in a summer full of parties and fairs. Even so, he hopes to find a solution to be able to reschedule, and he also hopes to have the understanding of the organisers and, above all, the artists who were already hired.

In this case, the Municipality will also try to reconcile schedule availability with the artists, especially the headliners, in the case of Gabriel o Pensador who is already in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...