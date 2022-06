A great night at Reis Magos last night for São João, here are a couple of videos from the evening, and highly recommend if you are in Madeira same date next year.

The next Saint to Celebrate is São Pedro, and the place to be for this is Ribeira Brava, the day of São Pedro is the 29 th June, and Ribeira Brava will have 4 days if celebrations.

