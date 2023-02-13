Seu-Chef Gazebo Funchal

Hi everyone! We have been quiet for a while via email, so we thought it was time to share what we are up to. As most of you well know, SEU-CHEF usually cooks at yours, but now you can also come to us – some of you already know this too! Our family invites you to an exclusive gastronomic experience in a typical Madeiran Quinta in Funchal. We host Private Events and Supper club experiences in the Gazebo, so please feel free to contact us for more information and bookings. We hope to see you soon.

For those who would like to gather and meet other food enthusiasts, below are our Supperclub dates for February. Let us know if you would like to join us, and very importantly, if you have any food restrictions we should be aware of – we like to keep our menu a surprise, and the goal is for it to be a good one!

For those of you who have missed our SEU-CHEF in a box menus, we have prepared a special one for Valentine’s Day. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone it wasn’t you doing all the cooking! Please place your order before 11th February via: seu.chef.fj@gmail or +351926531010. Pick-up at the Gazebo, 14th February from 5:30pm – 7:30 pm. See you then! Adrianne & Filipe

