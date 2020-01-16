Pedro Rodrigues, a resident of the island of Porto Santo, recently gave his testimony about his experience in urgent medical transport carried out by the Air Force.

“If it wasn’t for the Air Force, there was no other way to be evacuated from Porto Santo. I think it is a very good contribution for those who live in Porto Santo, to have this work and experience of the Air Force ”exposed Pedro Rodrigues.

In the last decade, the Air Force has carried out about 1886 urgent medical transports on the Madeira archipelago and from there to the mainland, supporting 2333 people on the islands.

In 2019, assistance was provided to 244 patients.

Taken from JM