The funeral of the 8-year-old girl who passed away last Sunday in the screening room of the Emergency Service of Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital takes place next Saturday.

The mass will take place at 9:30 am in the cemetery of São Martinho.

10am the cremation of the body will take place.

The family asks people who want to attend the funeral to wear white clothing if possible, as well as those who want to offer flowers that also use white flowers.

