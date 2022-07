Last night all roads led to Câmara de Lobos.

The last night of the Festas de São Pedro had a mass “like there is no memory”, reveals the Câmara de Lobos City Council through a press release.

Despite the flood of people, the municipality reveals that the device of the municipal civil protection service did not register any significant occurrence.

The big attraction of the night were the duo of brothers Calema.

