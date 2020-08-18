The EH-101 Merlin, from the Air Force’s 751 squadron, surprised bathers when, in yet another reconnaissance flight – the so-called drills – flew over the Golden Island.

During this afternoon, the EH-101 Merlin, from the 751 squadron, which is usually at the service of the Madeirans to ensure surveillance and rescue in the Region, flew over Porto Santo for yet another training activity, which involved the participation of a scuba diver.

The apparent recovery of an object from the sea aroused curiosity among swimmers, due to the scenario identical to a sea rescue.