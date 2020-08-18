It was during a 186-mile race on the high seas that a carrier pigeon, by Adriano Andrade and David da Costa Pereira, was lost on July 4, eventually being found, a month later, in Devon, England.

The Trenton breed pigeon was found in the coastal county of southern England on 6 August, after having crossed approximately 2,222 kilometers, “hitchhiking” by ships, and having ended up “in a bucket of paint” .

The owners were informed by the Portuguese Columbophilia Federation, and the pigeon is now in recovery, before returning home.

From Jornal Madeira