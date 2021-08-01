Thanks to Peter Harris who has put this video together.

This video is a recreation of the journey by mountain train from Funchal to Terreiro da Luta in Madeira using short video clips obtained from the Web. The clips were all originally recorded at various times during the life of the railway so style and quality varies. The return trip by basket sledge is also included.

The sad news is it looks like the Pombal station is set to be sold, I thought the plan was to turn the old stations into museums, but looking at the link below its not the case…..

https://www.luxuryestate.com/p54526465-luxury-home-for-sale-funchal