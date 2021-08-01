Disgusted with the situation of falling trees in Largo da Fonte, in Monte, several citizens received Miguel Silva Gouveia, Mayor of Funchal, with much criticism.

With high tensions, the population of Monte demonstrates their displeasure at the incident that took place in the same area where, in 2017, 13 people died following the fall of a tree.

PSP is on site.

GOUVEIA WILL “PERSONALLY LEAD AN ACTION PLAN FOR IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION”.

The Mayor of Funchal today guaranteed that he will “personally lead an action plan for immediate intervention, in order to guarantee the safety of everyone who visits this iconic place in the parish of Monte”, following the fall of a tree this afternoon in Largo da Fonte.

“People’s safety is a priority that we do not abdicate”, began by saying Miguel Silva Gouveia, in a publication shared on his Facebook page. rigor and with the technical support of duly accredited independent specialists.”

“We have made a strong investment in monitoring the municipality’s arboreal heritage, carrying out phytosanitary analyzes to ensure that the trees are properly stable. The causes and responsibilities of the situation that took place this Sunday in Largo da Fonte, fortunately without victims or material damage will be duly cleared and I will personally lead an action plan for immediate intervention, in order to guarantee the safety of everyone who visits this iconic place in the parish of Monte”, he assured.

In a final note, the mayor took the opportunity to say that “the security of people cannot be used in maneuvers for political benefit”.

“It can’t be worth everything in politics. As I’ve always guided my behavior, I don’t take refuge in offices. I give my face to Funchal in good times and bad, because a true leader wants to be present, responsible and assertive”, he concluded .

