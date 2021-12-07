SOCIAL NETWORKS FLOODED WITH MESSAGES OF DISMAY OVER THE DEATH OF A TEACHER IN SANTANA

Messages of grief and dismay at the death of a teacher in a serious car accident that occurred on Sunday night in Santana (São Jorge) are multiplying on social networks, especially on Facebook.

“I hope that, wherever you are, you are very happy and that you are a star that never fails to shine”, can be read in one of the messages, which extols “joy in person”, “great mother” and “great woman who was”.

“Alexandra was a hurricane in good spirits. Even if her life was turned upside down, she always had a grace to say about the situation,” writes another user.

From Jornal Madeira

