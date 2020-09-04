The Funchal City Council informs that, this Friday, September 4th, it heard from IASaúde that a worker from the Municipal Inspection tested positive to COVID-19, following a contact established during his vacation period .

The worker had no symptoms and had returned from vacation last Saturday, August 29, having been on duty until Monday. The worker has isolated himself in his home since last Tuesday, September 1, after knowing that a person with whom he had been on vacation had tested positive. The worker then contacted IASaúde and waited for the test to be carried out, which happened yesterday, and he is still asymptomatic.

As soon as the Funchal City Council became aware of the positive case, the internal contingency plan was activated and all necessary steps were taken to help identify any contacts that occurred, in close collaboration with the Funchal Delegate of Health.

The Municipal Inspection service was closed this morning, proceeding to its complete cleaning.

From Jornal Madeira