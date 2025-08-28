Campus da Terra: New Nature-Immersed Homeschooling Hub Opening Spots for September

Families seeking alternative, child-centred education now have a new option. Campus da Terra, a project of Associação Aprendizes da Terra, is opening spaces for the September 2025 intake.

Located in Gaula, Madeira, Campus da Terra offers a democratic, nature-based learning environment for children aged 5-12. Designed for homeschooling and worldschooling families, the programme blends guided curriculum support with self-directed activities, thematic projects, free play, and regular excursions across the island.

Children learn in small, multi-aged and multicultural groups, with a tutor-to-student ratio of up to 1:8. The daily rhythm balances individual exploration, collaborative learning, and community activities, supported by guest tutors in areas such as music, yoga, and coding. Instruction takes place primarily in English, with Portuguese classes beginning in September, 2025.

“Campus da Terra is about more than academics,” says the team. “We aim to nurture curiosity, creativity, and a deep respect for the planet, while giving children the freedom to shape their own educational journey.”

Open Spots for September 2025

Open Enrollment is limited, with only 5 spaces available for the new school year.

About Associação Aprendizes da Terra

The non-profit behind Campus da Terra is dedicated to supporting homeschooling and alternative education across Madeira. Its work includes:

Organising educational activities and excursions for homeschooled children.

Providing coworking and learning spaces for families.

Offering parent support, training, and consultations.

Building partnerships with public and private institutions.

Ensuring access through financial support programmes.

Contact

For more information or to book a consultation:

📍 Campus da Terra, Caminho da Faia N 9, Gaula

📧 info@campusdaterra.org

🌐 www.campusdaterra.org

