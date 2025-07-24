Friday FotoTobi Hughes·24th July 2025Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Jeroen van Engelshoven for these photos. Images from the PR19: Paul do Mar to Prazeres (in Calheta). Walking up from sea level to about 500 m requires some effort, but seeing the waterfalls in the multiple valleys makes it all worthwhile. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related