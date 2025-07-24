Luggage trolley crashed into easyJet plane in Madeira

The reasons that led to the cancellation of the easyJet flight yesterday morning are now known.

As DIÁRIO reported, several passengers ended up not traveling to Porto after an incident with the aircraft that occurred on the runway at Madeira Airport.

An easyJet source told DIÁRIO that a baggage cart collided with the plane’s engine area and that “although it was not a serious situation”, the plane had to be grounded while the maintenance team took the necessary steps to ensure complete safety.

“It wasn’t serious, but only after ensuring complete safety can the plane fly again. Therefore, the flight had to be canceled, but all the others proceeded normally,” he explained.

