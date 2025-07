The easyJet plane from Bristol, which was scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 10:55 am, was diverted, this was after 2 aborted landings

Strong winds in Santa Cruz prevented flight EZY2877 from landing, and it was diverted to Porto Santo Airport.

The maximum wind gust at Madeira Airport was 76 km/h at 2:40 am.

All other flights seem to be landing, and the wind in Caniço is coming and going .

