Luxury cruise ship ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ stops in Funchal

The cruise ship ‘Seven Seas Splendour’ visits Madeira this Thursday, with 1,240 people on board, including passengers and crew.

Operated by Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the ship carries 703 passengers on a 28-day luxury cruise that began on August 11 in Athens, Greece, and ends on September 8 in Montreal, Canada.

In Funchal, the ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ will remain for 11 hours, having arrived at the port at 7:00 am, with departure scheduled for 6:00 pm, heading to the next stop, in Ponta Delgada, Azores.

Designed for the luxury segment, the ship was built in 2021 at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy, to accommodate up to 829 passengers. It cost approximately 430 million euros. On this voyage, captained by Italian captain Ubaldo Armellino, the ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ will visit seven countries (Greece, Turkey, Italy, Monaco, Spain, Portugal, and Canada) and 19 ports: Piraeus, Skiathos, Istanbul, Cesme, Santorini, Positano, Civitavecchia, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Alicante, Motril, Cadiz, Funchal, Ponta Delgada, Horta, St. John’s, Corner Brook, Quebec City, and Montreal.

The next cruise ship to visit Funchal is the Ventura, from P&O Cruises, which is scheduled to call on September 10th.

