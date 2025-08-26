Stage collapses in Paul do Mar

Madeiran artist Pedro Garcia had a scare last Sunday during a performance with his project Os D’Arraial at Paul do Mar. While he was performing, part of the stage structure collapsed, taking with it columns, cables, and the musician himself.

“I was doing my job and suddenly part of the stage structure collapsed, taking me with it, along with speakers, cables, and everything else,” Pedro Garcia reported on social media. Despite the fall, the singer suffered no serious injuries.

He said he managed to react in time, avoiding being hit by one of the speakers that fell with the structure. “Luckily for everyone, I was okay… I had quick reflexes, which prevented one of the stage ammunition from crushing me,” he wrote.

