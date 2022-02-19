Some more useful info from the Brits in Portugal Facebook Page.

UPDATE: SEF appointments for residents under the Withdrawal Agreement in Madeira or the Azores

When you go to your appointment with Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras to provide biometric data for your new residency card, please make sure you take with you:

– your valid passport

– proof of address

– former EU certificate of residency (if you were registered with the town hall or SEF prior to 1 January 2021)

– your fiscal number

– your health number

– your social security number (if you have one)

If you have not yet registered with the health or tax authorities, or are still waiting for your health number or fiscal number, you can still make your appointment.

Brits in Portugal

