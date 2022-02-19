Captaincy extends warning of strong wind and sea waves until tomorrow at 18:00

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal today extended, for another 12 hours, the warnings for strong wind and strong seas in the Madeira Archipelago that it had previously issued.

Based on IPMA forecasts, the Captaincy, which had issued a similar warning until 6:00 am tomorrow, Sunday, February 20, then decided to extend the warning until 6:00 pm.

The northeast wind will be very cool, sometimes strong, temporarily cool to very cool between the middle of the night and early Sunday morning.

Visibility will remain good to moderate and the swell on the North coast will be between 4 and 5 meters and on the South coast it will be 1 to 2 meters, with southwest waves with 2 to 3 meters in the westernmost part of the island.

Naturally, the Captaincy recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the harbors of shelter.

From Diário Notícias

