Porto team has already arrived in Madeira to face Nacional

The Futebol Clube do Porto team is already in Madeira, where they will face Nacional this Friday.

Upon arrival at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, several Madeirans did not want to miss the opportunity to have their first contact with the players and the technical team of the blue and whites.

The match is scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm at the Madeira Stadium in Choupana. Fog is expected to prevent the match from taking place. If the weather conditions prevent it from taking place, it has been agreed to postpone it to the following day at the same time.

This is a match of the 17th round, the last of the first half of the 1st League. FC Porto is in second place, with 40 points, the same as the first placed team, Sporting. Nacional da Madeira is in 15th place, with 13 points.

From Diário Notícias

