FOREST POLICE RESCUED FOUR FRENCH TOURISTS IN RIBEIRA DA JANELA

Four tourists fled the fires in the Porto Moniz area, at the end of yesterday, and ended up being stranded at the beginning of Ribeira da Janela.

This group was hiking in the mountains of Porto Moniz and ended up being trapped and with no chance of returning to the road safely due to the advance of the flames in the Santa and Lamaceiros mountains. They managed to take shelter in Ribeira da Janela, in an area where the fire did not reach.

Despite being safe, the four Frenchmen ended up needing rescue, which ended up being carried out by the Forest Police.

The operation began at 7 pm and only ended successfully at four in the morning. Despite the danger of the fire, the forest police managed to safely remove the four tourists from the site.

It should be noted that this rescue has nothing to do with the one still taking place this morning, which involves 12 foreigners trapped in Santa.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...