From midnight of next Monday May 30th

filling up your car in Madeira will have the

following prices:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95: €1,928

(€1 ,864 per liter this week) .

Road Diesel: €1,670 (€1,696 per liter this

week).

It is the result of the joint order for the

approval of the maximum prices for fuel sales

to the public published this Friday in

JORAM.

