Columbus Festival Porto Santo

Cristóvão Colombo has already arrived in Porto Santo this evening, disembarking at the city’s pier. The historical recreation is part of the Columbus Festival that kicked off this Thursday and continues until Sunday, October 10th.

The event takes place under the watchful eyes of hundreds of people, who made a point of traveling to the site to accompany the arrival of Columbus to the golden island. Last year, the ‘landing’ did not take place due to the restriction measures to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

Until the end of the festival, several initiatives are planned, and tomorrow, from 7 pm, there will be a procession of children and adults through the streets of the city, departing from the Cultural and Congress Center of Porto Santo. This is the ‘official reception for Christopher Columbus’.

This festival is already one of the Region’s biggest tourist attractions.

From Diário Notícias

A few other photos from the Jornal Madeira marking the event in Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

