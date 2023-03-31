Rescued shearwater caught on fishing hooks and lines at sea

An endangered seabird was rescued by the maritime-tourist company VMT, according to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.

The shearwater was wrapped in fishing lines and hooks abandoned at sea and was handed over to Vigilantes da Natureza. As part of the SOS Vida Selvagem Network, it was received at the Wild Birds Recovery Center (CRAS) of the IFCN IP-RAM, where it was promptly assisted, he adds.

Subsequently, and after its recovery, it was released back into the sea by employees of the VMT company.

From Diário Notícias

