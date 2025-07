A boat crashed into rocks while crossing the Caniço sea area.

According to testimonies collected, the incident took place at the end of last week.

The images show people relaxing in the solarium and swimming pools of a hotel, until they are surprised by the boat crashing into the rock.

The causes for this outcome are not known.

The video has been widely shared on social media.

From Jornal Madeira

