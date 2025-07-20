Raimundo Quintal denounces the impact of festivals on Santa Catarina Park

Geographer and former Councillor for the Environment at Funchal City Council, Raimundo Quintal, has strongly criticized the holding of large festivals in Santa Catarina Park, Funchal.

In a post made this Sunday on his Facebook page, Raimundo Quintal expressed his concern about the environmental and human impact caused by these events, classifying them as “musical-noisy” and “densely populated”.

“This Park cannot handle the human load and the paraphernalia of equipment that this and other events impose on it,” he wrote, after a visit to the site, following the closing of the ‘Summer Opening’ festival, held over the last three days at the venue.

However, he also took the opportunity to focus on infrastructure management in the city, recalling that the Tecnopólo Multipurpose Pavilion, originally built to host concerts and other large-scale events, “was transformed into a CTT warehouse.”

“What motivation will the gardeners have for working in Santa Catarina Park tomorrow?” he asks, lamenting the state the space is left in after this type of initiative.

“The date for the local government elections has already been set. Funchal residents are just over two months away from electing the team that will lead the municipality for the next four years. So far, I haven’t heard or read anything about what the parties and coalitions think about Funchal’s green spaces,” he emphasized.

From Diário Notícias

