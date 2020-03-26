The video is striking. Because it shows, once again, that a good health professional is also seen by his human side, in addition to the necessary medical knowledge and willpower. And Madeira shows once again that it manages to give a complete answer in times of difficulties.

Whoever has faith, of course, clings to it, today more than ever, as shown in the video that is being shared among all those who care for the health of the Madeiran population these days.

The images report the beginning of the day at the External Consultation of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça. Another day of intense work in the fight against a virus that has just arrived and has no date to disappear from the lives of the Madeirans. Until the return to normality, health professionals say they are present, whether with acts of faith or doctors.