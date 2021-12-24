Funchal Captaincy reinforces bad weather warning until 6 pm on Christmas Day

This afternoon, the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued a new warning for the general situation of the weather (wind and sea), for the seafront of the Madeirar Archipelago, extending the conditioning already advanced until 18:00 tomorrow, the 25th from December.

According to the latest information received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the Captaincy advances with forecasts of a west wind, fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong until early morning.

Visibility will be good to moderate, and swells will vary between northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters on the North coast, while on the South coast waves of 2 to 3.5 meters west/southwest are expected, with 3.5 to 4.5 meters west/southwest at the westernmost part.

The Captaincy also recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe ports.

From Diário Notícias

