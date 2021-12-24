Funchal Captaincy reinforces bad weather warning until 6 pm on Christmas Day

This afternoon, the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued a new warning for the general situation of the weather (wind and sea), for the seafront of the Madeirar Archipelago, extending the conditioning already advanced until 18:00 tomorrow, the 25th from December.
According to the latest information received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the Captaincy advances with forecasts of a west wind, fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong until early morning.
Visibility will be good to moderate, and swells will vary between northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters on the North coast, while on the South coast waves of 2 to 3.5 meters west/southwest are expected, with 3.5 to 4.5 meters west/southwest at the westernmost part.
The Captaincy also recommends that the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe ports.