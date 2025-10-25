Brothers looking for adoption

Quaresma and Ford are “brothers and they’re very, very loving.” However, they face a difficult situation. The dogs’ owner, who was hospitalized, eventually passed away, and the animals were left to fend for themselves.

If anyone reading my blog adopts these beautiful boys, let me know and I will gift some dog food, treats, and toys.

Since the owner’s family doesn’t live on the island, the canine siblings were taken in by the Santa Cruz Rescue Center, where they are awaiting adoption. “Unfortunately, many of our dogs have similar stories,” the Rescue Center explains on its social media. Watch the video below.

The dogs are well cared for and the CRO knows that “they were loved by their owner”, but “life is not always fair”.

“We would really like them to be adopted together because they have lived together since they were babies,” the kennel says, adding that people can visit them between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Monday through Friday.

Here is the kennel number for any contact: 910 217 937.

