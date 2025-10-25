‘Disney Destiny’ debuts in Pontinha

This is a first for the Port of Funchal.

Disney Destiny is visiting Madeira this Saturday. The event was marked onboard with the traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by Paula Cabaço, president of the Port Authority of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM), the ship’s captain, Greek Karandreas Matthaios, and a group of civil and military members.

The ship, the newest and largest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, is on a repositioning voyage to the United States, where it is scheduled to make its inaugural cruise on November 20.

Built in Germany at the Meyer Werft shipyard, the ship, sister ship to the Disney Treasure which also made its inaugural stop in Madeira in November last year, cost 960 million euros and has the capacity to carry up to 3,466 passengers and 1,555 crew members.

This stopover in the region, managed by Blatas, carries 1,033 passengers and 1,667 crew members. It arrived at 8:30 am. from the port of Eemshaven, in the Netherlands, and continues its journey at 5 pm., heading to Port Canaveral, in the United States.

Also in Funchal this Saturday is the MS Europa 2. Managed by JFM Shipping, the ship arrived in Madeira early Friday afternoon and spent the night in Pontinha. It carries 466 passengers and 365 crew members on a voyage to several national ports. It began on October 22nd in Lisbon, visited Portimão, and from Funchal it continues to Ponta Delgada and then Angra do Heroísmo. It also stops at the port of Leixões before returning to Lisbon to conclude the cruise on November 2nd.

With 13 years of service, the Europa 2 cost 300 million euros and is operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

