Double accident in Canhas leaves one seriously injured

Two injured. One seriously, the other slightly. This is the result of the accident that happened this morning on the Canhas main road, that not only caused the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Fire Department to come out, but also EMIR, as JM had already reported. Contrary to what we were told at the time, it was not just one person who was hit by the vehicle that was traveling in Canhas.

A couple were caught, and the woman had to be transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça hospital, with EMIR monitoring her situation. The man did not need assistance to the hospital unit.

From Jornal Madeira

