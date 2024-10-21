Funchal Firefighters’ Anniversary will feature a parade of vehicles with sirens on

The 136th anniversary of the Funchal Fire Brigade will be celebrated tomorrow, 22 October, with a motorcade between the fire station and Largo do Município, passing through Avenida do Mar. In order to avoid creating alarm, emergency vehicles will be operating slowly, with sound and light warnings on.

The parade is scheduled to depart at 10 am and arrive at 12:30 pm.

The president and vice-president of the Funchal City Council, Cristina Pedra and Bruno Pereira, respectively, will participate in this ceremony at Largo do Município, at 11 am.

From Diário Notícias

