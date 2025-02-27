Rain will continue until the middle of next week

Rain has already started to fall this Thursday in the region, especially on the north coast and in the west of Madeira Island, and is expected to continue until the middle of next week.

Even so, and despite forecasts indicating rain on Saturday night, it should not affect the Carnival celebrations, which will reach their peak this Saturday with the carnival procession in downtown Funchal, celebrations that will extend to other municipalities in the Region on Sunday and Tuesday.

The guarantee comes from the president of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics, Vítor Prior.

The wind is expected to become stronger from this afternoon onwards in the mountainous regions and the eastern and western extremes of Madeira Island, with gusts that could affect the operations of Cristiano Ronaldo Airport until the end of tomorrow.

From Jornal Madeira

