Children’s Carnival livens up tomorrow Central Placa

There are 1,100 children, from 10 Madeiran schools, who will participate tomorrow, at 11 am, in the ‘Children’s Carnival’, which will take place at the Central Plaza of Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal.

The parade of young revellers begins near Café Ritz, heading towards Funchal Cathedral, passing along the catwalk set up at the central square on Avenida Arriaga. The parade is accompanied by the vibrant sounds of the Ribeira Brava Municipal Band and the Câmara de Lobos Municipal Band, by the contagious energy of the entertainers from the Livramento Amateur Theatre Association (ATAL) and by the presence of characters, mascots and artists who make this moment even more special.

Before this procession, participants will be at the Municipal Garden to watch moments of pure fun provided by the clowns Axé and Fininho.

This initiative, integrated into the 2025 Carnival Festivities promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate of Tourism, will also be attended by Eduardo Jesus, Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...