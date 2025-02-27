Calheta arsonist sentenced to at least three years in prison

The Calheta arsonist was sentenced today in the Central Criminal Court of Funchal to a minimum term of three years’ imprisonment, with the possibility of extending the term to 12 years if the degree of dangerousness does not decrease and there is a risk of a common crime or danger to the public.

The court found it proven that the defendant “was not aware” of his actions and that he is “unaccountable”, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, as confirmed by an expert report.

The issue at hand is the fire in Calheta that spread to Porto Moniz in October 2023.

  1. In the first moment I thought yes, okay, he is guilty, that was a really big damage. But if “The court found it proven that the defendant “was not aware” of his actions and that he is “unaccountable”, suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, as confirmed by an expert report.” how can they put him to prison? Closed psychiatric ward okay, but prison?

