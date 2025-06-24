SNMOT “refused to call off the strike and sit down at the negotiating table

Union maintains strike for June 25th and 26th.

Despite the efforts of the Regional Government and the public company Horários do Funchal, SA (HF), the National Union of Drivers and Other Workers (SNMOT) refused to call off the ongoing strike, thus making any progress in negotiations with a view to improving the working conditions of the company’s drivers unfeasible.

Unlike the Madeira Road Workers and Metalworkers’ Union (STRAMM), which this Monday, June 23, reached an agreement with HF providing for a 20 euro salary increase with retroactive effect to January 2025 (an overall increase of around 6%), SNMOT chose to maintain the strike and not sit down at the negotiating table.

The Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure states that, in relation to intercity operators (CAM and SIGA Rodoeste), “the negotiation process is still ongoing”, under the coordination of ACIF, the entity responsible for negotiations with the unions representing the workers of these companies.

“The Regional Government of Madeira and the company Horários do Funchal, SA underline their continued availability for dialogue with all social partners, reinforcing their commitment to valuing workers and ensuring the provision of an efficient and stable public transport service”, can be read in the statement, which also appeals to the understanding of users of public passenger transport.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...