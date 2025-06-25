Lapa Festival postponed due to the ban on harvesting in the Region

The Lapa Festival, which was scheduled for the 18th, 19th and 20th of July, in Paul do Mar, has been postponed, as announced this Wednesday by the president of the local Parish Council, Paulo Sérgio Rodrigues.

The event, organized by Casa do Povo do Paul do Mar with the support of the Parish Council, will not be able to take place on the scheduled dates due, according to the same voice, to the ban on collecting limpets in the Autonomous Region of Madeira until July 31st.

The new date of the party will be announced in due course.

From Jornal Madeira

