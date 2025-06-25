“I don’t want to know anything about that gentleman”

Miguel Albuquerque, in reaction to the harsh criticism from Manuel Oliveira, from the National Drivers’ Union (SNMOT), states that the Regional Government “does not work with blackmail and even less with this type of threat”, he said in relation to the threat of a strike on 20 July (the day of the PSD’s Chão da Lagoa festival).

“I don’t want anything to do with this gentleman, he can go and do the strikes he does on the mainland. He has a narrow path here,” he said.

Still on this subject, on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of new contracts to promote job creation, within the scope of the CRIEE Programme – Business Creation and Employment, promoted by the Madeira Employment Institute, the minister said that he considers it “regrettable that partisan factors are introduced into these labour struggles. I think that the great discredit of labour struggles and the current circumstances of unions having a residual weight in negotiations in the country are the result of some unions having been, for many years, instruments mainly of the communist party.”

In conclusion, he says that the Regional Government is “always available for dialogue”, maintaining a “constructive and realistic attitude in terms of social dialogue.”

