THE REGIONAL ACCESS ROAD TO ENCUMEADA REOPENED

Closed since yesterday, due to a landslide in the area of ​​Pousada dos Vinháticos, the road, which connects Serra de Água to Encumeada, is operational again.

The cleaning work took place on that escarpment in order to avoid similar situations in the future.

Today will be another gorgeous sunny day, being the 1st May, Labour day, its tradition for everyone to head to the mountains for picnics and bbqs, and also being the 1st Sunday of May, its Mother’s day, so a happy day to all you mums out there. 😊😊😊

